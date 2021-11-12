Norman Mapeza has warned the South African national team ahead of their decisive World Cup qualifying match in Ghana this weekend.

Bafana Bafana will face the West African on Sunday as they look for at least a draw to seal their place in the play-offs of the qualifiers.

The Hugo Broos’ charges opened a three-point lead at the top of Group G on Thursday after beating Zimbabwe 1-0.

Speaking after the game, Mapeza warned South Africa of the poor conditions in Ghana and suggested that their decisive tie would be a difficult outing.

The Warriors coach said, as quoted by iDiski Times: “It’s not going to be easy, we went to Cape Coast there. Psychologically, the guys should be ready.

“It’s not going to be easy. I hope you find a training pitch there. There’s nothing!

“It’s not going to be easy. I hope, though, you find a better place to train, but it’s terrible.”

During their visit on matchday 3, Zimbabwe was forced to train on a bumpy pitch with tall grass. They couldn’t get an alternative training venue, and their preparations were affected.

The Warriors went on to lose the game 3-1.

