The Zimbabwe national team is set to arrive home this afternoon following their dismissal performance in South Africa in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Warriors lost 1-0 to Bafana Bafana in the penultimate round of the Group G on Thursday.

The team is expected to touch down at Robert Mugabe International Airport at 1:15 pm CAT and immediately move into camp in preparation for Sunday’s game.

Zimbabwe will face Ethiopia in their final Group G at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The kick-off time is at 3 pm CAT and no fans will be allowed inside or around the match venue.