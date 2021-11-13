Warriors coach Norman Mapeza could make several changes in his team to face Ethiopia on Sunday.

Zimbabwe will wrap up their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the National Sports Stadium,three days after losing 1-0 in South Africa.

The national team is already out of the race to progress to the playoffs.

And with a 24-man squad in camp, Mapeza is likely to rotate his players as he continues assessing them.

The gaffer revealed that he is using the Sunday’s game to build a future team and prepare for the Afcon tournament.

He promised to give more opportunities to youngsters after he handed 18-year-old Prince Edward High School student Bill Antonio.

Senior defender Alec Mudimu will be available for selection after serving a yellow card suspension.

Warriors Squad in camp.

GOALKEEPERS: Taimon Mvula (Dynamos), Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum).

DEFENDERS: Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos).

MIDFIELDERS: Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars).

STRIKERS: David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Bill Antonio (Dynamos), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows).

