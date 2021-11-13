Norman Mapeza has promised to give more opportunities to youngsters to play for the national team after he handed 18-year-old Prince Edward High School student Bill Antonio his Warriors debut in the 1-0 defeat in South Africa on Thursday.

The Dynamos teen was introduced in the last six minutes of the match, while another youngster, 20-year old Jonah Fabisch sat out on the bench.

Mapeza said he wants to infuse more youngsters into the team as he looks to freshen up the squad.

“We are introducing youngsters,” the gaffer said. “I still have some youngsters who I will continue giving these opportunities to shine.

“If you look at South Africa’s situation, the majority of them are Under-23s who played at the Olympics in Tokyo so they had a foundation.”

“Back home, we never had any. Most of the guys are getting old, but what would be the solution? Say these guys are getting old, do we have replacements for those guys? Knowledge Musona is 31 and Khama (Billiat) is 30, where are the replacements going to come from is the big question?”