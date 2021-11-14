Zimbabwe will wrap up their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Ethiopia this afternoon at the National Sports Stadium.

Here are the details about the match.

Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, 2nd Round – Group G Matchday 6

Date, Kick-off time & Venue: Sunday 14 November 2021, 3 pm CAT at National Sports Stadium in Harare.

*No fans will be allowed inside or around the match venue.

How to watch the game:

National broadcaster ZBC TV is expected to show the game, while SuperSport TV will not bring any coverage of this match due to TV rights issues.

FIFA TV YouTube channel will deliver a live stream feed but only to selected regions.

Soccer24 will also bring live updates of the tie.

Warriors team news:

The Warriors are missing some key team players like captain Knowledge Musona, Marshall Munetsi, Tino Kadewere, Teenage Hadebe, Tendayi Darikwa and Jordan Zemura ahead of the game.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and defender Divine Nakamba are also out of the tie after sustaining injuries.

But the team will be bosted by the return of defender Alec Mudimu, who has served his yellow card suspension.

Warriors XI: Mvula Tymon , Murwira Godknows, Takwara Gerald, Mudimu Alec, Kangwa Bruce, Madzongwe Kelvin, Kamusoko Thabani, Wadi Ishmael, Billiat Khama(c), Mahachi Kuda, Moyo David.

