Hamburg SV midfielder Jonah Fabisch is set to make his much-awaited Warriors debut when the country’s flagship soccer team host Ethiopia in the last World Cup qualifier at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The 20-year old, who is the son of legendary former Warriors coach Reinhard, has not featured for Zimbabwe since he committed to play for the country’s flagship soccer team.

He was called by former coach Zdravko Logarusic during the first round of fixtures in the World Cup qualifiers but was an unused substitute in both the South Africa game in Harare and the Ethiopia clash away in Bahir Dah.

He was also an unused substitute when Zimbabwe, now under the tutelage of Norman Mapeza, were edged by South Africa in Johannesburg last Thursday.

Mapeza will likely hand Fabisch his debut against Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon as the coach seeks to cast his nets wider with one eye on the AFCON finals in January.