The Zimbabwe national team has wrapped up the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers but failed to register a win in the second round of the campaign after drawing 1-1 against Ethiopia in the final Group G encounter played in Harare on Sunday.

Coach Norman Mapeza made five changes from the team that lost in South Africa on Thursday, with stand-in captain Khama Billiat, Gerald Takwara, Bruce Kangwa, Kelvin Madzongwe, Ishmael Wadi and David Moyo retaining their places in the starting XI.

The Warriors seemed to cruise to victory but conceded late in the game to finish on the bottom of the pool with two points.

Kudakwashe Mahachi scored the opener on minute 36, striking from long range to beat the goalkeeper, who was off his line. The goal came after a slow start by the hosts, while Ethiopia dominated the early pace.

The second half had a few goalmouth actions in opening moments, but the visitors soon settled and started to mount the pressure.

They created a couple of glorious opportunities, including the 80th-minute raid that exposed goalkeeper Timion Mvula, only for him to make a desperate save.

The breakthrough finally came on the 86th minute when Abubakar Ahmad evaded his markers and beat the advancing keeper before slotting home the equaliser.

Ethiopia continued to make threats, but the match ended with both teams tied.

The result, meanwhile, stretches Zimbabwe’s winless streak to eleven games across all competitions.

Warriors XI: T. Mvula, G. Murwira, G. Takwara , A. Mudimu, B. Kangwa, K. Madzongwe, T. Kamusoko, I. Wadi, K. Billiat (c), K. Mahachi, D. Moyo.