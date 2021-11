Interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named his starting eleven to face Ethiopia in this afternoon’ s World Cup qualifier.

Zimbabwe take on Ethiopia in a Group G dead rubber which kicks off at 15:00.

Below is the team,

Mvula Tymon , Murwira Godknows, Takwara Gerald, Mudimu Alec, Kangwa Bruce, Madzongwe Kelvin, Kamusoko Thabani, Wadi Ishmael, Billiat Khama(c), Mahachi Kuda

Moyo David.

Related