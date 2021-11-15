Interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has admitted that he does not know what the future holds for him, following the expiration of his contract yesterday.

The former national team captain replaced Zdravko Logarusic in the Warriors dugout on an temporary arrangement in which he was contracted to preside over the four remaining World Cup qualifiers only.

He ended his tenure with a 1-1 with Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium yesterday and was asked of his future in his post-match interview and said: “It’s unfortunate my contract runs out after these four games. I can’t talk of any preparations because I don’t know where I would be tomorrow so I can’t be talking about preparations for now.”

The Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA administration will decide on who takes the Warriors to AFCON in January.