The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has suspended the executive board of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) with immediate effect.

The SRC announced the development on Tuesday but didn’t reveal the reason behind the suspension.

The board is led by Felton Kamambo, who has been fighting corruption charges in court.

The suspension comes months before the association holds its elective congress.

The polls are set to happen in March 2022.

More to follow.

