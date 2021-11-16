A number of Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2 games have been abandoned after referees refused to officiate.

Five games were lined up on Tuesday, and the affected matches include Highlanders vs Ngezi Platinum, Triangle vs Dynamos, Yadah vs ZPC Kariba, and Cranborne Bullets vs Bulawayo Chiefs.

The kick-off was set at 3 pm CAT.

The withdrawal comes after SRC suspended the ZIFA board, led by Felton Kamambo, on Tuesday.

ZIFA’ s Referee Committee appoints the matchday officials and after the suspension, the FA has withdrawn its officials.

