Cameroon beat Ivory Coast 1-0 on Tuesday to book a place in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Play-offs.

The Indomitable Lions join other heavyweights that include Algeria, Nigeria and Tunisia, in the final qualifying round.

Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco and Senegal complete the list.

The 10 teams will be drawn into five two-legged ties with the aggregate winners representing Africa at the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Qualified Teams:

Egypt

Cameroon

Senegal

Tunisia

Democratic Republic of Congo

Mali

Morocco

Ghana

Nigeria

Algeria

