The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) say they are prepared to deal with the FIFA sanctions after they suspended the executive board of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) for ”gross incompetence”.

SRC’s move contravenes FIFA and CAF’s statutes which prohibits Government’s interference in the running of Football Associations.

The violations attract sanctions that could see the country banned from participating in international tournaments and the world governing body closing its financial assistance.

SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa told reporters on Tuesday that they have done their home homework and would use to the ban to fix some issues in the Zimbabwean football.

”We are prepared for whatever might happen,” Mlotshwa said. ”If Fifa decides to ban Zimbabwean football, we are prepared.

”We have planned for that. If that happens, we look at it as being a short-term measure. I think Zimbabwean football needs this space and this opportunity to fix itself.”

Meanwhile, the suspension of the ZIFA board comes months before the association holds its elective congress.

The polls are set to happen in March 2022.

An interim committee will be appointed by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.