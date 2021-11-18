Zimbabwean midfielder Michael Ndiwene is training with the senior team of Newcastle United.
The 17-year old posted the pictures with the senior team players, including defender Federico Fernández, at the Darsley Park training ground.
Learning 🧑🏾🎓 @NUFC #NUFC pic.twitter.com/SxWzw2kMK7
— 〽️ Michael Ndiweni (@MichaelNdiweni_) November 17, 2021
Ndiweni has also been making appearances for the U18s and 23s. He was selected in the Next Generation 2020: 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs.
The list is compiled by the UK newspaper – The Guardian – and it consists of the best young players at each club in the age band known as first-year scholars.
The midfielder was born in England to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for both England and Zimbabwe. His father coaches youth football in Newcastle.