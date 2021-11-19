Gerald Sithole has committed to representing the Warriors at the senior level after applying for his Zimbabwean passport.

The UK-born striker plays for Gillingham United in the English League One. He submitted his application to acquire the document at Zimbabwe’s embassy in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old was accompanied by his mother, Plaxedes Munyuki, and Team Zimbabwe UK chief executive Marshall Gore.

Sithole has made eight League One appearances and played once in the EFL Cup this season. He signed his first professional contract with Gillingham on 17 April 2021 before making his senior debut a week later.

