Freshly-recruited Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard guided Aston Villa to a win in his first game in charge, a 2-0 win over Watford at Villa Park.

The former Liverpool midfield ace replaced Dean Smith in the Claret and Blue dugout, last week.

Villa had gone for five games without a win in the Premier League.

Late goals from Ollie Watkins and captain Tyrone Mings sparked wild celebrations and saw Gerrard get off to a winning start.

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba started in midfield and played the entire match.

