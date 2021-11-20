Jordan Zemura is still recovering from an ankle injury and will miss Bournemouth’s trip to Derby County on Sunday (noon).

The Zimbabwean defender picked the knock before the international break.

According to Cherries coach Scott Parker, Zemura is still strapped in a protective boot.

The gaffer told reporters on Friday: “JZ has still got a bit of an issue here.

“He is immobilised in a boot at the moment, hopefully he comes out of that in the next couple of days.

“Then we will probably have a bit of a clearer picture on how we can progress him moving forward.”

Elsewhere, Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is facing a late fitness test after suffering a groin injury on national duty with the Warriors last week.

The Zimbabwean is looking to turn over a new leaf following the arrival of Steven Gerard as the new head coach of the team.

He started in Villa’s last two Premier League games, and could start in the first XI against Brighton this afternoon, if he is cleared to play.

In the French Ligue 1, Marshall Munetsi is yet to recover from a muscle injury sustained some weeks ago.

Lyon’s Tino Kadewere will serve his last red card suspension match, this Sunday, during the match against Olympique de Marseille.

