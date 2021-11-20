Former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs midfield ace Tinashe ‘Father’ Nengomasha, has predicted a gloom future for the national team, questioning where future stars will come from without youth teams in the country.

Nengomasha’s words come in the wake of Warriors talisman Khama Billiat’s announcement that he has retired from international football.

Billiat’s retirement comes less than two months to go before the AFCON finals, with the continental spectacle in Cameroon, set to be the last for captain Knowledge Musona.

‘Father’ believes it will be difficult to replace to two stars since there are no U-23 and U-20 teams in the country.

“Who is coming after Khama Billiat? Who is coming after Knowledge Musona? When we were in the national Under 23 team we’d occasionally be called to the senior national team, and we could see we [together with Esrom Nyandoro] were being prepared to replace the guys that were ahead of us. We were introduced gradually. Who will replace Khama?” Nengomasha told South African publication Far Post.

