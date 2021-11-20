Zimbabwe international Ishmael Wadi continues with his brilliant start to life in the Glad Africa Championship, after netting his 7th goal of the season for JDR Stars.

The lanky striker’s profile in the South African second-tier division continues to grow, as evidenced by some clubs in the DStv Premiership reportedly monitoring him.

Today, it took only three minutes for the former CAPS United striker to thrust the Hammer Boys ahead against Richards Bay.

The match is currently tied at 1-1.

More to follow..

Related