The Manchester United board is set to sack under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after yesterday’s humiliation at Watford.

Pressure has mounted on the Norwegian in the last few weeks after a string of poor results which has seen United winning only one of their last five games in all competitions.

After yesterday’s thrashing at Vicarage Road, which could have been worse had it not been for David De Gea’s heroics, the United board had an emergency meeting to deliberate on Solskjaer’s future.

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the meeting lasted over 5 hours and the consensus was that the manager must be relieved of his duties as soon as possible.

Romano also reported that the official announcement will be made “in the next few hours.”