The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the dates and venues for the rescheduled Matchday 2 games of the 2021 Castle Lager Premiership.

The matches were supposed to happen last week but were called off just minutes before the kick-off after the referees withdrew following the dissolution of the ZIFA board on the same day.

The revised matchday will begin on Friday and runs until Sunday.

All the games kick off at 3 pm CAT.

FRIDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 2021

Cranborne Bullets FC vs Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS)

SATURDAY 27TH NOVEMBER 2021

FC Platinum vs Chicken Inn (Mandava Stadium)

Yadah vs ZPC Kariba (Baobab Stadium)

Herentals vs Black Rhinos FC (NSS)

Bulawayo City vs Manica Diamonds (Barbourfields Stadium)

Tenax CS vs Whawha FC (Sakubva Stadium)

SUNDAY 28TH NOVEMBER 2021

Highlanders vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Barbourfields Stadium)

Triangle United vs Dynamos (Gibbo Stadium)

Caps United vs Harare City (NSS)