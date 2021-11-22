Warriors captain Knowledge Musona returned from injury on Saturday evening and featured in his team’s, Al Tai, 1-0 win over Al Feteh.

The Zimbabwean had missed the entire month of action after sustaining an injury in October. He missed Al Tai’s three games plus the Warriors’ final two matches of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Group G.

Musona marked his return with a first XI appearance and played the entire ninety minutes as a winger.

The result, meanwhile, ended Al Tai’s four-match losing streak in the Saudi Pro League.