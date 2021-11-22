Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been hailed for a brilliant performance against Brighton and Hove Albion over the weekend.

The former Club Brugge man started and played the entire game as the Steven Gerrard era kicked off with a 2-0 win at Villa Park, courtesy of late goals from Ollie Watkins and captain Tyrone Mings.

Nakamba completed 27 of his 28 passes, with a pass accuracy rate of 96%, something which didn’t go unnoticed by the club’s media team.

https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1462755126763008000?t=zsQ4hbGrpMvTchgNUcYPkg&s=19