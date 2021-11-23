The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will meet today to decide on South African Football Association’s case regarding the World Cup Qualifying match against Ghana.

SAFA made an official complaint to the world football body about the “questionable decisions” made by referee Maguette Ndiaye in Bafana Bafana’s 1-0 loss to the Black Stars.

The FA suspects that the match may have been fixed, and it asked Fifa to investigate.

The protest was backed by a report compiled by former top referee Ace Ncobo, noting how Ndiaye handled the match in Cape Coast.

A decision will be made at a meeting today, and if FIFA dismisses the protest, Ghana will participate in the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers.

