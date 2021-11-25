Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat missed the Glamour Boys’ 1-1 draw with AmaZulu yesterday, due to illness.

The pint-sized winger, who recently announced his retirement from international football, has been been a key member of the Amakhosi attack under Stuart Baxter.

The Englishmen confirmed before the game, that Billiat wasn’t feeling well.

“Khama unfortunately after training last night he didn’t feel very well,” Baxter told SuperSport tv.

“This morning he was (looking) quite poorly, so we sent him for all these tests and isolated him from the group,” added the coach.