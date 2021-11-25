Warriors poster-boy Tino Kadewere is relishing the Europa League challenge for French side Olympique Lyon and says he wants to help the team get positive result.

The lanky striker has not played for Les Gones since he got a red card in the 2-3 defeat to Niece.

Speaking ahead of today’s visit to Danish side Brøndby IF in the Europa League, the former Harare City man expressed readiness and desire to help the team get a win.

“I am very happy to be here. I have had a difficult few weeks. Today I am here with the team. I want and need to help the team,” he said.

“The red card in Nice was difficult. The staff and the coach have spoken a lot with me. They give me confidence. Now the important thing is the match tomorrow.”

Kadewere did not travel to Zimbabwe for the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, a move he feels helped him to prepare for his return to action.

“Physically I am feeling very good. I did not go on international duty, I stayed in Lyon to work with the team. I feel very good,” he said.