Mandava Stadium will host the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup final between FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The two sides beat Cranborne Bullets and Dynamos by an identical 1-0 score line to draw battle lines for the decider, slated for December 4 at 14:00.

Kugona Kunenge Kudada and Madamburo met in the group stages of the competition, with Rodreck Dhlakama’s charges prevailing on the day, 3-2.

