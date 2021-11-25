Warriors defender Brendan Galloway is now a doubt for the 2021 AFCON tournament after suffering a horrific injury on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was stretchered off shortly before halftime in Plymouth Argyle’s 3-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers after he dislocated his kneecap.

Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has now confirmed the defender could remain on the sidelines for a long spell, potentially ruling him out of the AFCON finals.

The tournament is scheduled to start on January 9, and the squad submission should be done two weeks before the kick-off.

Lowe told BBC Sport: “It’s is going to be a long spell out.”

The injury has also affected the contract talks between Galloway and Plymouth. The 25-year-old’s deal expires in January, having joined the club on a short-term deal in July.

“We were in contract negotiations with Brendan, and they were going very smoothly,” added Lowe.

“But what we’ve got to do now is as a football club we’ll morally look after Brendan, and he will have a future at Argyle, and we will give him the best opportunity to get back fit and firing because I think he deserves it.

“Whatever he has to do, whether it’s surgery and recovery, we’ll get him back to where we feel he belongs, which is playing football.

“He was low a bit yesterday. We’ll try and pick up his spirits, and we’ve said ‘Don’t worry, your future’s fine’, which I’m sure gave him a smile, and he’s a little bit relieved with that.”