Zimbabwean clubs could found themselves banned from participating in CAF inter-club competitions from next year after new regulations were recently put in place.

The continental football body has introduced club licensing changes that will take effect from the 2022/23 season.

The new regulations will not allow clubs that don’t have female teams under their structure to compete in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

As it stands, only a few clubs in the Castle Lager Premiership have female teams and these include Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Herentals, Harare City and Black Rhinos.

Zimbabwe have one slot in each of the inter-club competitions, with the league winners representing the country in the Champions League and the Chibuku Super Cup winners getting the ticket to play in the Confederation Cup.