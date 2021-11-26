The Warriors could be forced to hold their camp for the Afcon 2021 outside the country to counter the effects of the new coronavirus variant.

The recent discovery of a ‘more lethal’ coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 in South Africa has placed the country and the whole Southern African region at high risk and could affect the national team’s preparations in Zimbabwe.

A strict bio-bubble environment is required for the safety of the players should they hold a local camp.

If ZIFA considers cutting the expenses and avoiding inconveniences from travel restrictions, it could arrange a camp on foreign soil, possibly, in Cameroon.

And all selected players will have to fly straight from their bases to West Africa to report for duty by 27 December, as per FIFA statute:

“Players must be released and start travel to their representative team no later than Monday morning the week preceding the week when the relevant final competition starts.”

The arrangement will allow an uninterrupted camping schedule for the Warriors until the tournament starts on 9 January.

And the team will also have more time to accommodate coronavirus testing and quarantine if needed.

Zimbabwe is in Group B and will face fellow COSAFA team Malawi, Guinea and Senegal. The national team will be making their fifth appearance at the Afcon finals.