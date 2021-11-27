Follow our live coverage of the 2021 season of the Castle Lager Premiership.

Latest:

FC Platinum 0-0 Chicken Inn

Yadah 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Herentals 0-0 Black Rhinos FC

Bulawayo City 0-0 Manica Diamonds

Tenax CS 0-0 Whawha FC

 

