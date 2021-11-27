Marlous Nakamba will make his second successive start under new coach Steven Gerrard.

The midfielder is starting ahead of Douglas Luiz, who has returned to the matchday squad after recovering from an injury.

Villa will face Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, Kouyaté; Olise, Benteke, Zaha.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba; Bailey, Jacob Ramsey, Young; Watkins.

Related