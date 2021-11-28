Sometime last year, the name Innocent Mucheneka went viral on social media.

The lanky midfielder, together with then teammate Phineas Bamusi, were on the forefront when CAPS United players confronted vice-president Nhamo Tutisani over unpaid salaries at the club’s offices in Eastlea, back in April 2020.

“Ko ndimi aniko bamunini muri kutaurisa kuseri uko,” asked Tutisani, to which the gutsy midfielder replied: “Ndini Mucheneka mdara, ko hamusi kundiona here? Tipei ka mari dzedu!”

The hilarious confrontation between Tutisani and the Green Machine players was the last time CAPS fans heard of Mucheneka, before he moved to FC Platinum.

At Kugona Kunenge Kudada, the former Chicken Inn man, is threatening to take the local top-flight by storm.

His magnificent free kick from 35 yards resulted in Dynamos finally losing a game since the Covid-19 curse hit human kind.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges had not lost a game in the Chibuku Super Cup since football resumed and had not conceded a goal from an opposition player since the tournament started, until a foul was awarded to the platinum miners by referee Brighton Chimeme.

With the game goalless and into extra time, Mucheneka stepped up.

His well taken set piece gave Warriors goalkeeper Tymon Mvula no chance, sparking wild celebrations on the FC Platinum bench.

The goal was simply good enough to win any football match, though it didn’t get the spotlight it deserved, due to the disorderly manner by which Dynamos bouncers behaved after the final whistle.

But Mucheneka was not done.

He thrust Platinum with just 16 minutes on the clock against Chicken Inn, it what was the standout fixture on match day two in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Is Mucheneka threatening to take the local top-flight by storm?

