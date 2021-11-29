Marvelous Nakamba has been named in the English Premier League Team of the Week for Matchday 13.

The Aston Villa midfielder displayed a Man of the Match performance in the 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean was making his second successive start under new coach Steven Gerrard.

He made 51touches, 34 out of 39 succesful passes, won five out of nine ground duels, won three out of four tackles, 10 recoveries, two clearances and one interception.

The performance has earned him his major recognition since arriving in England in 2019.