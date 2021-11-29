Riyad Mahrez’s goal against Zimbabwe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers has been nominated for the FIFA Puskás Award.

Mahrez scored a brilliant individual effort as Algeria played to a 2-2 draw in Harare in November 2020.

The Manchester City star received a diagonal pass and beat Adam Chicksen with a deft first touch.

Chicksen tried to recover but was turned inside out in the penalty area, before Mahrez slotted home past Talbert Shumba.

The Algeria international will contest with other ten candidates, and the winner will be revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich on 17 January 2022.

Fans can vote for their best goal on www.fifa.com/the-best-fifa-football-awards/puskas-award

Here is Mahrez’s goal against Zimbabwe:

