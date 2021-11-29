Warriors stars abroad were in action for their respective clubs this past weekend, here is how things unfolded.

Marvelous Nakamba was trending on Saturday night.

The Hwange-bred star produced a midfield masterclass which helped Aston Villa to an impressive 2-1 win over Crystal Place in the English Premier League.

Nakamba got a 9 out of 10 match rating and was deservedly voted man of the match on the Twitter poll conducted by the club.

Still in England, Tendayi Darikwa captained Wigan Athletic in their 2-1 win over Brendan Galloway’s Plymouth Argyle.

For Argyle, Galloway did not feature- he is currently injured.

Tino Kadewere’s struggles continue, he was he was an unused substitute in Olympique Lyon’s 1-0 win over Montpellier.

Marshall Munetsi did not feature for Olympique Lyon, he is still injured.