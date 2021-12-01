The Warriors duo of striker Tino Kadewere and midfielder Marshall Munetsi meet again when their respective sides Olympique Lyon and Stade de Reims clash in Ligue 1 tonight.

Kadewere has had a slow start to his second season in France under new coach Peter Bosz and is yet to get off the mark in a campaign disrupted by injuries.

Munetsi has had injury issues as well- he hasn’t featured for Reims since the hamstring injury he picked up while on international duty for the Warriors, last month.

He however is back in the squad to face Lyon.

The last time the two sides met was last season when they played out a 1-1 stalemate in which Kadewere came off the bench to restore parity for Les Gones.

Kick off time is 22:00 CAT.