SAFA’s CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has suggested that they would approach the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) if FIFA turns down their appeal against the penalty awarded to Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers.

The penalty incident saw Bafana Bafana losing 1-0 to the Black Stars to bow out of the World Cup Qualifiers.

SAFA launched a case with the world governing body and expressed their concerns about how Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette handled the match and the reception they got from their hosts.

The FA also claimed the match could have been manipulated and urged FIFA to investigate.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee met on 23 November to discuss the matter, and a decision will be announced soon.

Motlanthe told Sowetan Live they would seek CAS’ intervention should they feel the judgement is not fair.

He said: “Remember, they said they were going to listen to the matter on the 23rd. FIFA didn’t say they were going to give a decision on that day, so let’s just give them their time to do their work.

“There are a lot of things they are dealing with. If they don’t give you a good reason, you can still go and challenge the matter with CAS. So they’d rather do their work, and we give them the space.”