South Africa Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has thrown a huge swipe at the Ghana Football Association, describing them as not long enough in the game to understand football administration.

A war of words between the two associations emanated from the disputed World Cup qualifier between Ghana and South Africa on November 14 in Cape Coast, decided by a controversial penalty awarded to the Black Stars by Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette.

SAFA immediately lodged a formal complaint to FIFA, arguing that the match was fixed and asked the world football governing body to have it replayed at a neutral venue.

GFA president Kurt Okraku responded to the accusations by lambasting his SAFA counterpart Jordaan, who has now hit back.

“You cannot be schooled by a primary school teacher when you are a university professor. We have organized a World Cup. It was voted the best ever World Cup on the African continent. We cannot be schooled by people who are just in their first year in administration and so we kept quiet,” he told celebrated South African broadcaster Robert Marawa.

FIFA promised to deliver the verdict of the game on November 22, but have not said anything.