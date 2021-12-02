Game time in the French Ligue 1 continues to evade Warriors star Tino Kadewere, after he was an unused substitute again in Les Gones’ 1-2 defeat to Stade de Reims last night.

The lanky striker has not seen much in terms of game time in a season punctuated by injuries, under new coach Peter Bosz.

In last night’s defeat to Marshall Munetsi’s Reims, the Highfield-bred striker sat on the bench for the entire game, as was the case last week against Montpellier in Ligue 1.

Kadewere is yet to get off the mark this season, with Algerian Islam Slimani and Frenchman Moussa Dembele getting the nod in attack.

The last time he featured in the league, he got a red card, in Les Gones’ defeat to Nice, which proved decisive.