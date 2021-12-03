The Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board has resumed duties as the fight between the country’s football governing body and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) continues.

The SRC suspended the Kamambo-led administration on November 16, citing several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

ZIFA lawyers however filed an appeal at the Administrative Court this week, making the initial suspension invalid pending the finalization of the issue.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to the nation that following the suspension by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) almost two weeks ago, the ZIFA board after extensive consultations, instituted an appeal with the Administrative Court in line with Section 32 of the SRC Act, which provides for an appeal by an aggrieved part to any decision by the SRC,” ZIFA said in a statement.

“The board also resolved to out of courtesy and respect, officially write to the SRC to formally inform them on the board’s resumption of duty after noting of the appeal.”

“It is the board’s hope that the SRC, being the creature of statue, will respect our own laws and allow football to breath while engagements with FIFA and court processes attended.”

“Bringing back AFCON preparations back on track, taking cognisance of the limited time before AFCON 2022. As such, the board resolved to immediately engage the targeted coaches and conclude such arrangements within two days>”

Related