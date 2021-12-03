The Premier Soccer League has confirmed several cases of coronavirus among the clubs.

The league confirmed the news but did not reveal more details.

The statement reads: “The Premier Soccer League has received reports of a number of positive Covid-19 cases among PSL clubs.

“Please be advised that we are working with Club doctors and the PSL Sports Medicine Committee and other relevant stakeholders to assist the affected and contain the spread of the virus.

“We advise our clubs and stakeholders to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols and match operating procedures.”

The last time the outbreak disrupted the season was in June, when a number of cases were reported.

The campaign was later suspended due to the national lockdown and only resumed in October after three months.