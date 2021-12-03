World football governing body FIFA has reportedly rejected the South Africa Football Association (SAFA)’s appeal for their disputed World Cup qualifier against Ghana, to be replayed.

The two sides met in the decisive Group G clash in Cape Coast last month, with Senegalese referee N’Diaye Maguette awarding a controversial first half penalty converted by Andre Ayew.

That spot kick was the only goal of the game but SAFA quickly lodged a complaint, accusing Maguette to manipulating the match.

FIFA has however, rejected the appeal, according go multiple reports in Ghana.