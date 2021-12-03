Khama Billiat is on the verge of reaching a milestone at Kaizer Chiefs in the match against Cape Town City this coming weekend.

The Zimbabwean is in line for his 100th Amakhosi appearance, in all competitive games, since joining the club on a free transfer in 2018.

The midfielder has scored twenty-one goals at the Soweto giants, adding to his 94-goal tally in the South African Premier Soccer League competitions.

He recently overtook countryman Wilfred Mugeyi (91), who previously held the record for a Zimbabwean player with the most goals in the history of the PSL.

Now, Billiat needs six more goals to join the list of PSL players with 100 topflight goals in South African football.

The kick-off is at 6 pm CAT on Saturday at FNB Stadium.