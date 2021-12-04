ZIFA have confirmed they plan to persuade Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat to reconsider his retirement decision and have one last dance with the Warriors at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Billiat retired from international football last month and did not detail his reasons but the ZIFA board believes the Mufakose-bred winger can be persuaded to take part in the continental spectacle in Cameroon.

“The board reiterated its commitment as was resolved in its Board meeting on 15 November for two Board Members and National Team Manager to be deployed to engage this Warrior for a possible change of heart regarding coming out of retirement for 2022 AFCON tournament. It is the desire of the Board that the best of the Warriors be in Cameron for the tournament and the presence of Khama will in no doubt add firepower in the team,” ZIFA said in a statement.

“The Board also appeal to our media to support the current crop of our dedicated players who have selflessly given everything to their nation, unwarranted criticism on this group which have done so much for their country in difficult circumstances may be unwarranted and scare away players from national duty. We hope the Warrior will heed the call of the Board and his fellow countrymen and reconsider.”

