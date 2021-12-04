The game will be played at Mandava Stadium, Zvishavane on Sunday, the 5th of December. Kick-off is at 2 pm CAT.

Ngezi are making their second successive appearance in the final after finishing as runners up in the previous edition played in 2019. The Rodwell Dhlakama-coached side beat newcomers Cranborne Bullets in the semifinal round to reach the final.

FC Platinum, on the other hand, overcame Dynamos in the second semifinal encounter.

Both sides have won the trophy before with the Platinum Boys lifting the trophy in the 2014 edition, while triumphed in 2016.

The winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will earn a ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the next edition of CAF Confederation Cup. They will also face the league champions in the Castle Lager Super Cup.

What the coaches said:

Norman Mapeza: “We are meeting a strong and physical team. I must admit that Ngezi have been doing very well of late,” he said.

“Dhlakama has done well in terms of coming up with a competitive side, so it is not going to be an easy task for us, but we will attack and hope for positive results. What matters is how we prepare for this match.”

Rodwell Dhlakama: “The last time we played in this competition, we lost in the final and everyone knows what happened. We are looking forward to this final.

“I’m elated, excited to be in the finals. I’m happy for the boys and the supporters. I am also happy for the management of the team because they are very supportive. They always look after the players very well. The community is happy, and everyone is excited.”

Gate Charges

US$3 for rest of ground, US$5 for VIP and US$10 for VVIP.

Only fully-vaccinated fans will be allowed into the match venue.

Prize Money

The winner will pocket US$75 000, the runners up will take home US$50 000 consolation.