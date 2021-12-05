FC Platinum have clinched the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup after beating Ngezi Platinum Stars in the final played on Sunday.

The Platinum Boys won the match 5-3 on penalties after it had ended goalless at extra time.

The first ninety minutes had a few meaningful chances with just two shots on target recorded.

But it was FC Platinum who controlled the ball possession throughout the match.

In the penalty shootout, Ngezi missed two kicks, while the Platinum Boys converted all their efforts.

The triumph is FC Platinum’s second, having lifted the trophy in 2014. They earn the ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the next edition of the CAF Confederation Cup.

