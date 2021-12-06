The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed Mario Marinica to lead the national team at the 2021 Afcon tournament in Cameroon.

Marinica, who is from Romania, will take temporary charge of the Flames, under the title of head of technical panel, with support from head coach Meck Mwase.

The 56-year-old had been the technical director of the national team since last month, prior to his appointment.

In a statement, FAM said: “We wish to advise that this special arrangement is an interim measure that is specific to the Africa Cup of Nations, only with the view to improving [the] performance of the Flames at this prestigious tournament.

“It is our expectation that during this period, Meck Mwase and his counterparts will learn from the new technical director as he introduces a new philosophy to improve style of play.”

The Flames of Malawi are in Group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and fellow Cosafa team Zimbabwe.

The rescheduled tournament will start on January 9, 2022.

