Marshall Munetsi is out again with an injury, casting doubt on his availability at the Afcon 2021.

The Warriors international suffered the setback on the same day he returned from another injury. He had spent over a month on the sidelines after sustaining a muscle strain on national duty with the Warriors in October.

The midfielder missed the final two rounds of the World Cup Qualifiers in November plus six games with his French team Stade de Reims.

After marking his return on Wednesday against Lyon, Munetsi suffered another injury that could rule him out of the Afcon 2021.

The tournament is set to happen on 9 January in Cameroon.