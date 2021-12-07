Brendan Galloway is officially out of selection for the coming Afcon 2021 after undergoing surgery last week.

The Warriors defender was stretchered off shortly before half time in Plymouth Argyle’s 3-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers after sustaining a knee injury.

He had an operation to repair a torn patellar tendon in London on Wednesday and will not be able to play in the next six to eight months.

The medical issue completely rules him out of the Afcon competition scheduled to start on January 9 in Cameroon.

Plymouth coach Ryan Lowe told The Plymouth Herald newspaper: “He has had an operation. He has had his patellar tendon restructured so it’s a long, long road for Brendan.

“I don’t really know the timescale but I think it could be six to eight months potentially so he definitely won’t kick another ball this season.

“He’s in good spirits. The operation went well. He went and saw the best specialist there is, Sam Church, up in London.”

The Warriors have already suffered another blow ahead of the Afcon finals after Marshall Munetsi suffered a knock on his return from another injury. The midfielder had spent over a month on the sidelines after sustaining a muscle strain on national duty with the Warriors in October.

The latest setback could force him out of the competition.